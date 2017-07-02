Denver police seeking 86-year-old Alz...

Denver police seeking 86-year-old Alzheimers patient

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver police are asking the public's help to find a 86-year-old man with Alzheimers disease, and a heart condition, who disappeared at about 12 a.m. Sunday. Richard Martinez was last seen in the area of 1365 N. Wolff St. He was on foot, wearing a black sweater and tan pants.

