Denver police seeking 86-year-old Alzheimers patient
Denver police are asking the public's help to find a 86-year-old man with Alzheimers disease, and a heart condition, who disappeared at about 12 a.m. Sunday. Richard Martinez was last seen in the area of 1365 N. Wolff St. He was on foot, wearing a black sweater and tan pants.
