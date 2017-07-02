Denver police looking for missing 10-...

Denver police looking for missing 10-year-old

8 hrs ago

Malaci Robinson was last seen near East 45th Avenue and Jebel Street. He was on foot, wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts, and black sandals.

