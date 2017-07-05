Denver has landed the coveted Outdoor Retailer summer and winter trade shows, sources confirm

All the players are saving the official news for a press conference with the governor and mayor on Thursday, but it's clear Denver has landed the coveted Outdoor Retailer trade show. After nearly 18 months of intensive and harried negotiations, Visit Denver has booked the twice-a-year trade show in the city's Colorado Convention Center and National Western Complex for five years, starting in January 2018, several sources familiar with the deal confirmed this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.