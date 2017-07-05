Denver crime blotter: Strange patron ...

Denver crime blotter: Strange patron at Circle K

Read more: Denver Post

Strange patron at Circle K. On June 20, a man called Denver police after a customer tried to steal a pack of cigarettes from the Circle K, 1300 W. Colfax Ave. The manager said the suspect went behind the counter and grabbed a pack of cigarettes and tried to walk out. When the manager demanded them back, the suspect threw them at him and walked out.

