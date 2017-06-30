Cub's Q Barbecue Food Truck Taking Over Smokin' Joe's Space at Southglenn
Cub's Q Barbeque will soon be putting out smoke signals in a new restaurant at the Streets at Southglenn. Smokin' Joe's BBQ closed June 30 at the Streets at Southglenn, but the fire won't be out for long at 6955 South York Street.
