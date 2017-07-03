Coroner's office identifies carjackin...

Coroner's office identifies carjacking suspect killed in Denver by police

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Denver Medical Examiner on Monday identified the woman shot to death by police early Friday following a carjacking and high-speed chase through Littleton, Englewood and Denver as Stephanie Lopez. Lopez was one of two women involved in the alleged carjacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,216
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr River Tam 28,800
Nicole DuBois Savage 6 hr Shaliji 18
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 6 hr T Ray 5
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 6 hr Jahmar 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 7 hr Sharmin 16
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16) 7 hr Carol 30
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC