Coroner's office identifies carjacking suspect killed in Denver by police
The Denver Medical Examiner on Monday identified the woman shot to death by police early Friday following a carjacking and high-speed chase through Littleton, Englewood and Denver as Stephanie Lopez. Lopez was one of two women involved in the alleged carjacking.
