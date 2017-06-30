Celebrate SPAM's Eightieth Birthday With These Five SPAM Dishes in Denver

Yesterday we celebrated the birth of our great nation, and there's no better follow-up than to commemorate the birthday of SPAM, one of America's most exemplary food inventions. Sure, SPAM is kind of a mystery, a quivering pink block of meat in a can, but the processed meat - SPiced hAM, to be precise - has stood in for more noble cuts on our breakfast plates and in sandwiches for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.