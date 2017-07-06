Cast, Creatives Announced for DCPA Off-Center's Immersive...

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast and creative team for Off-Center's next off-site collaboration and first full scale musical production, an immersive 360-degree staging of Michael John LaChiusa 's jazz musical The Wild Party at Stanley Marketplace. The Wild Party, which was nominated for 7 Tony Awards when it appeared on Broadway in 2000, will feature Denver favorites Brett Ambler , Leonard Barrett Jr. , Allison Caw , Laurence Curry , Diana Dresser , Katie Drinkard , Trent Hines , Drew Horwitz , Wayne Kennedy , Sheryl McCallum , Jenna Moll Reyes , Marco Robinson , Emily Van Fleet , Aaron Vega , Erin Willis .

