Cast, Creatives Announced for DCPA Off-Center's Immersive...
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast and creative team for Off-Center's next off-site collaboration and first full scale musical production, an immersive 360-degree staging of Michael John LaChiusa 's jazz musical The Wild Party at Stanley Marketplace. The Wild Party, which was nominated for 7 Tony Awards when it appeared on Broadway in 2000, will feature Denver favorites Brett Ambler , Leonard Barrett Jr. , Allison Caw , Laurence Curry , Diana Dresser , Katie Drinkard , Trent Hines , Drew Horwitz , Wayne Kennedy , Sheryl McCallum , Jenna Moll Reyes , Marco Robinson , Emily Van Fleet , Aaron Vega , Erin Willis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Wondering
|51,328
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|HillaryFourty6
|28,827
|woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Liqual
|38
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|Kelly
|18
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|Johilir
|739
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Sandista
|10
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Jul 4
|French Blue
|323
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC