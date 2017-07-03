A meaningful step forward to moderniz...

A meaningful step forward to modernize the Colorado Open Records Act

49 min ago Read more: Denver Post

On June 1, Gov. John Hickenlooper signed Senate Bill 40 into law, and this new law becomes effective Aug. 9. Thus Colorado takes a meaningful step forward on behalf of the people. By updating the Colorado Open Records Act in accordance with 21st century information technology, government becomes more transparent and accountable.

