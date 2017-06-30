4th of July: Street closures to know about
DENVER As you prepare to celebrate Independence Day, be aware of some street closures that could impact your travel plans around downtown Denver. Sunday, July 2: Beginning at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, Bannock Street will be closed between Colfax and 13th Avenue.
