Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in South Broadway Alley Was Kimberly Macey

Two boys, ages 7 and 2, will grow up without their mother, Kimberly Macey , 33. A driver killed her as she walked through a Broadway alley near Ellsworth Avenue on June 2. It was late on a Friday, not far from midnight. The driver was Jason Brown, 40. While driving "at an unknown speed," he struck and killed Macey and injured an unidentified man with his truck before stepping on the gas and fleeing the scene, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.