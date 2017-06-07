With views from one of Denver's most panoramic spots, KUH lets you preview its first model at 5390 in Berkeley Artist's conception of Clubhouse luxury homes backing to Wills Case Golf Course and the views from one of Denver's highest points. Koelbel Urban Homes seeks out those one-of-a-kind locations for its city-styled homes that big production builders could never mess with, and they'll let you preview one of those this weekend with a tour of a luxurious new-urban model home.

