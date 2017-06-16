With Sterling Ranch opening in southwest metro area, preview...

With Sterling Ranch opening in southw...

Colorado-born-and-bred builder Wonderland Homes, known for its new-urban styling, offering models custom-designed for the southwest-metro community After years of anticipation, master-planned Sterling Ranch is opening west of U.S. 85, just south of Littleton and Highlands Ranch - rare new-home opportunities for buyers coming from dated neighborhoods in Castle Rock, Littleton, Highlands Ranch and Roxborough. Colorado-born-and-bred Wonderland Homes is giving you a first peek inside its contemporary models today - and better yet, has actual homes you could move into this fall ahead of the pace of most other builders there.

