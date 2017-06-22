Where to eat and drink outside on Den...

Where to eat and drink outside on Denver's coolest patios and rooftops

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Denver Post

People enjoy food, wine and beer on the patio that overlooks downtown Denver and Coors Field at Avanti Food + Beverage on August 4, 2016 in Denver. It's summertime, and the living is easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 30 min tbird19482 28,724
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Rodriguez 51,053
Connect for tar 20 hr No thanks 2
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day 20 hr Try therapy 2
New to Denver out of suboxone Wed Heeavenlee50 1
Cole Slaw Tue Virona 2
Roosters Tue Limbaugh 6
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC