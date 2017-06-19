What to Expect From Bar Helix, Swirl Girl Denver's Upcoming RiNo Bar
Kendra Anderson has spent several years educating Denver imbibers about wine, both via her consulting business and as Westword 's Swirl Girl wine columnist . But the first thing she wants drinkers to know about Bar Helix, the establishment she's opening at 3440 Larimer Street, is that it is not just a wine bar.
