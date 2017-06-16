Westbound I-70 closed at Vasquez afte...

Westbound I-70 closed at Vasquez after semi-truck blaze

10 min ago Read more: Denver Post

Traffic backs up on Interstate 70 after a semi-truck caught fire and shut down the westbound lanes during the morning commute Friday June 16, 2017. upd: #I70West now closed @ Vasquez Blvd b/c ongoing fire cleanup @ York St;Expect extremely long backups & delays on I-70;alt rte strongly a Westbound I-70 is closed at Vasquez while firefighters work, according to a 6:07 a.m. Denver police tweet.

