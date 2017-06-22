"We Buy Ugly Houses" franchisee from ...

"We Buy Ugly Houses" franchisee from Colorado pleads guilty to federal charges

The owner of a real estate company tied to the "We Buy Ugly Houses" national chain has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Denver. Karen McClaflin, 58, of Colorado Springs, also pleaded guilty to a related charge of engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from wire fraud, prosecutors said.

