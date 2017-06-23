Uzbekistan terror suspect held in Col...

Uzbekistan terror suspect held in Colorado says right to speedy trial ...

Read more: Denver Post

An Uzbekistan terror suspect whose case became a national political football over controversial warrantless wiretaps and national security issues is angry that he's spent 5 1/2 years waiting for his trial and now seeks immediate release on constitutional grounds. On Thursday, Jamshid Muhtorov filed a writ of habeas corpus in federal court against Johnny Choate, the warden of GEO Aurora Detention Center, 3130 N. Oakland St. in Aurora, claiming he should be released because extraordinary trial delays violate his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.

