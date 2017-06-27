Use of I-70 toll lane in Clear Creek more than doubled during winter
The Mountain Express Lane, the Colorado Department of Transportation's $70 million investment in easing traffic congestion in the Interstate 70 corridor, appears to be paying dividends. According to a recent CDOT report, use of the express lane more than doubled in its second winter season.
