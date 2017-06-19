Two ax-throwing venues swing into Denver

Two ax-throwing venues swing into Denver

Two recreational ax-throwing venues opening this summer are trying to prove that Canadian backyard shenanigans can be as popular as bowling and pub darts, with a little more risk. In large open rooms, pairs of competitors square off inside metal cages that protect spectators - perhaps beers in hand - from hatchets flying toward large wooden targets.

