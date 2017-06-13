Tubing Banned On Clear Creek
Pikes Peak Area Reopens Officials announced they have reopened the road leading to a popular tourist area of Colorado's Pikes Peak. Tubing Banned On Clear Creek The water is running so quickly in Clear Creek that restrictions have been placed on recreation in the rushing water.
