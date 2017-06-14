Trio, dubbed red-handed bandits, rob ...

Trio, dubbed red-handed bandits, rob Denver bank, flee in SUV

11 hrs ago

The robbery happened about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at BBVA Compass Bank, 3804 32nd Ave., according to Denver police and the FBI. The robbers held up the bank while wearing facial disguises, according to a news release.

