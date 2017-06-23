Tim Sandos to lead North Denver Corne...

Tim Sandos to lead North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative

Read more: North Denver Tribune

Mayor Michael B. Hancock today named Timothy Sandos as the new Executive Director of the North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative . Sandos will provide general oversight, planning, strategic coordination, financing and implementation of six primary projects under the umbrella of the NDCC, including management of city staff assigned to the collaborative.

