TIAA to open street-level space as part of Denver skyscraper renovation
The glass atrium is gone, and they're replacing it with a four-story building that will house a ground-floor TIAA retail space, fitness center, expanding dining space for the building's cafeteria and a rooftop deck. June 11, 2017 in Denver.
