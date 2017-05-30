This Denver Restaurant Wants You to E...

This Denver Restaurant Wants You to Eat Chocolate for Dinner

The world has always been divided into two types of people- those who prefer sweet foods and those who prefer savory. However, at Denver's Chocolate Lab, these two groups can exist together in sweet, savory harmony.

