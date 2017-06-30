The Sixteen Best Fourth of July Festivals, Fireworks Shows and Parties in Denver
There's no shortage of officially sanctioned fireworks and festivals in the Mile High City, and chances are, your neighborhood is hosting a party of its own. But here, we've culled our list of favorites, and we present to you a rundown of the pancake breakfasts, fun runs, parades, beer gardens, bouncy castles, human hamster balls, concerts, dueling pianos and, of course, fireworks shows, that are most likely to make you say, "America, hell yeah."
