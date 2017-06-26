The Overland Goes Dark on South Broadway

When we put out our Best of Denver list in March, the Overland , at 1967 South Broadway, won honors for best new bar . We picked the bar because it had all the makings of an instant classic, with plenty of character and very little pretentiousness, noting that "the Overland is where you'll want to go day in and day out, when everything else in Denver feels too fancy by half."

