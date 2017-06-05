The "I Expect Loyalty" Edition, Live ...

The "I Expect Loyalty" Edition, Live From Denver

On this week's Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and the Washington Post 's Ruth Marcus discuss the Comey testimony, and the legal debate about cellphone data privacy, and they welcome Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to the stage to weigh in on the state of the Democratic Party. For this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts take questions from the audience in Denver.

