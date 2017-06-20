The battle to crown Denver's Top Taco is going down this Thursday

The lamb neck taco, with arbor corn salsa, zucchini, cotija at Los Chingones, 2461 Larimer Street, in Denver on Wednesday March 19, 2014. Is there any pursuit more noble than eating taco after taco in the attempt to find the perfect one? I think not, which is why Top Taco, happening Thursday, June 22 at the River North Festival Grounds, isn't so much an optional event as it is a morally imperative one.

