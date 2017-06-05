The 21 Best Events in Denver, June 6-12

From a zombie beer crawl to an '80s-themed beer festival and a celebration of all things Puerto Rican, you have no excuse to skip the sunshine this week. Keep reading for our 21 best events in Denver June 6 to June 12. Denver's newest publisher, Punch Drunk Press, wants to help writers, poets and artists share their work with the broader world, both at in-person readings and online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.