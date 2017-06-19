Tejon Street Bike Fest in Colorado Springs to attract 10,000 motorcycles

The 16th annual Tejon Street Bike Fest brought thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts into downtown Colorado Springs Sunday, June 26, 2016. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette What started as a few hundred bikes outside Bikers Dream of Colorado Springs on Tejon Street has exploded into 10,000 motorcycles and the 30,000 people who love and ride them.

