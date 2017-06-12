Square on 21st Looks Like a Hit for Ballpark Neighborhood

The Ballpark Neighborhood has weathered some tough times in recent years, including an influx of the homeless and an identity crisis that sees the area often mistakenly labeled RiNo. But long before that hip hot spot emerged , the Ballpark Neighborhood developed in the blocks of old warehouses and Victorian storefronts just past LoDo , a softball's throw from Coors Field, which opened in 1995.

