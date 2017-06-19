She Told Cops About Christian Gulzow's Death Threat, but It Didn't Prevent Murder

Akira Jadexx responded to this Facebook message from alleged killer Christian Gulzow by writing, "I'm taking this to the police." Christian Gulzow , the Denver-area death-metal scenester accused of murdering Brian Lucero in the parking lot of Torchy's Tacos on May 23 while wearing white facial makeup and gloves with blades protruding from the fingers, was reported to police last year for threatening to kill another local musician, Akira Jadexx.

