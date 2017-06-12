Sexual Contact Arrest on 16th Street ...

Sexual Contact Arrest on 16th Street Mall at Least Third Incident of Its Kind

Denver police officers have arrested a man suspected of unlawful sexual contact on the 16th Street Mall and are currently looking for more potential victims in at least the third incident of its type over the past two years at the iconic shopping stop and tourist attraction. Last year, following reports of increasing violence along the mall, including a stabbing , the Downtown Denver Partnership and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District, in cooperation with the Denver Police Department, announced a new security plan for the area .

