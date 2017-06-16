Second least-expensive home in Denver...

Second least-expensive home in Denver Country Club open June 18, priced at $1.6 million

11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

When organizers of the Denver Country Club bought 120 acres along Cherry Creek for their golf club site, they also launched a land company to market the tier north across First Avenue for accompanying lots - more distinctively and generously laid out than in surrounding neighborhoods. Mayor Robert Speer and other notables signed on for houses - one reason that 380 homes inside Country Club would one day earn status as a landmark district.

