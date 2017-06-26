Scientology Critics Gather in Denver ...

Scientology Critics Gather in Denver For HowdyCon

HowdyCon 2017 was a meet-up of journalists, activists and hangers-on, several of whom were featured in photoshopped, 1970s-themed posters. His Underground Bunker website, brimming with investigative reports on the Church of Scientology , had attracted such an ardent following among ex-Scientologists, other journalists, regular commenters and people who'd become estranged from family members in the church that Ortega, a former Village Voice editor, suggested they ought to hold a convention.

