Scientology Critics Gather in Denver For HowdyCon
HowdyCon 2017 was a meet-up of journalists, activists and hangers-on, several of whom were featured in photoshopped, 1970s-themed posters. His Underground Bunker website, brimming with investigative reports on the Church of Scientology , had attracted such an ardent following among ex-Scientologists, other journalists, regular commenters and people who'd become estranged from family members in the church that Ortega, a former Village Voice editor, suggested they ought to hold a convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Respect71
|51,428
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,746
|Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid
|1 hr
|Frankenfool
|1
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|170
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|Frodo
|13
|Lookin in denver
|21 hr
|Frodo
|8
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Frankie
|732
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC