Rodriguez enters race for Denver Senate seat

DENVER Southwest Denver will have a new state senator in 2018 either way, but the term-limited Dr. Irene Aguilar is already throwing her weight behind a longtime Democratic activist to fill her seat in District 32. Democrat Robert Rodriguez will announce Wednesday evening that he is running to fill Aguilar's seat. She will accompany him and host the kick-off event at Declaration Brewing on S. Cherokee St. in Denver.

