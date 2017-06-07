Ridge at 38 Criterium and Brewfest Re...

Ridge at 38 Criterium and Brewfest Returns to Wheat Ridge

13 hrs ago

More than 400 cyclists will compete June 11 at the Ridge at 38 Criterium and Brewfest in downtown Wheat Ridge. During each of the day's ten races, participants ride as many laps of the 1.5-mile circuit as possible within the time limit.

