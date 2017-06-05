Remembering 22-Year-Old Music Prodigy Kyle McQueen of Ancient Elk
Kyle McQueen, a gifted multi-instrumentalist and bass player for Denver psychedelic-rock band Ancient Elk , died May 6, 2017, a day after his 22nd birthday. Friends and peers say he was a gentle soul who pushed people to do their best and to achieve more than they believed they could.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|2 min
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,111
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|54 min
|ReplaceGOP
|28,455
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Dubya Trump
|164
|Tar in Denver
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|7
|Connect for tar
|Jun 4
|Trashass
|1
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|SirBourbon
|54
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC