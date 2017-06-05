Remembering 22-Year-Old Music Prodigy...

Remembering 22-Year-Old Music Prodigy Kyle McQueen of Ancient Elk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Kyle McQueen, a gifted multi-instrumentalist and bass player for Denver psychedelic-rock band Ancient Elk , died May 6, 2017, a day after his 22nd birthday. Friends and peers say he was a gentle soul who pushed people to do their best and to achieve more than they believed they could.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 min Laura Scurt 727
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 35 min Frankie Rizzo 50,111
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 54 min ReplaceGOP 28,455
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Jun 4 Trashass 1
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Jun 2 SirBourbon 54
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC