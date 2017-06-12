Reader: There's Nothing Wrong With Be...

Reader: There's Nothing Wrong With Being Your Own City, Denver

But moniker mania is spreading south to SoDo, which most people know as the University of Denver area or perhaps even Rosedale . SoDo Village Market , a new organic grocery store, opened yesterday at 2395 South Downing Street; the owners are Mike and Lisa Lapp, who live in the neighborhood and own the Village Cork.

