Reader: Head South for Good Barbecue; Stick With Green Chile in Denver

Even though Southern cooking is hotter than a buttermilk biscuit right now, Colorado's two Southern Hospitality locations and their sibling barbecue joint, Carve, both closed this week. Southern Hospitality was founded in New York City with Justin Timberlake as an original investor ; the downtown Denver outpost sprang up in 2013 with singer Ryan Tedder and his father, Gary, in the ownership group, and a Park Meadows location and Carve on South Colorado Boulevard soon followed.

