Rare legal challenge involving Colorado's urban renewal laws says...

Fire personnel salute next to a Denver South Metro Fire Rescue apparatus during a three-volley rifle salute for fallen Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue. In an unusual legal challenge of a powerful Colorado redevelopment resource, a south suburban Denver fire district claims in a lawsuit that it stands to lose millions of dollars because of property tax money that is wrongly being diverted to the town of Parker's urban renewal authority.

