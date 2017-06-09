Rare legal challenge involving Colorado's urban renewal laws says...
Fire personnel salute next to a Denver South Metro Fire Rescue apparatus during a three-volley rifle salute for fallen Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue. In an unusual legal challenge of a powerful Colorado redevelopment resource, a south suburban Denver fire district claims in a lawsuit that it stands to lose millions of dollars because of property tax money that is wrongly being diverted to the town of Parker's urban renewal authority.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|cpeter1313
|50,243
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,489
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|13 hr
|Assquatch
|2
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|13 hr
|Assquatch
|8
|Must see/do Denver
|22 hr
|Vaca girl
|1
|Tar in Denver
|Fri
|Tweezer97
|8
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|Fri
|kaleighbizgirls
|1
