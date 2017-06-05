Puerto Rico mulls political status in new referendum
Puerto Rico's governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to co... . FILE - This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Puerto Rico Gov, Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|tbird19482
|28,501
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|50,244
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|18 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Must see/do Denver
|18 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|julia
|1,140
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Sat
|Assquatch
|2
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Assquatch
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC