Pedestrian safety a hot topic in Capi...

Pedestrian safety a hot topic in Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

We all know Denver is a boom town, which means more people, more cars, more bikes and pedestrians, so it should come as no surprise that safety in busy areas like Capitol Hill is a hot button issue. "A lot of people that go fast, a lot of people talking on their cell phones," said biker Shaun Swistak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Truth 50,598
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 32 min Respect71 28,592
Roosters 47 min greasy creek 5
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Lucy 729
Nicole DuBois Savage Tue Jamie Dundee 14
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Jun 13 Sorosing On 167
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Jun 12 Rajalihi 4
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC