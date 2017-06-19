Park Hill shopping center getting $10...

Park Hill shopping center getting $10M facelift

DENVER, Colo. An aging shopping center in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood is about to get a $10 million facelift that developers hope will turn the center in a neighborhood destination.

