Parents Scrambling for Childcare After Clayton Early Learning Shutters Campus
On Wednesday, June 27, parents at Educare Denver at Clayton Early Learning were informed that come August 18, their children would no longer be able to attend the school, leaving some thirty families scrambling to find childcare in six weeks. "It is impossible to find quality infant care in the City and County of Denver [that quickly]," says Keith Valentine, whose two young sons attend Educare .
