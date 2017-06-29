Owlbear Barbecue Aims for August Open...

Owlbear Barbecue Aims for August Opening for New Brick and Mortar

Karl Fallenius says he was working hundred-hour weeks in the period leading up to the closing of his Owlbear Barbecue stand at Finn's Manor at 2927 Larimer Street. Shutting the place down at the height of its popularity turned out to be the right move, though, as he's now nearly as busy; he's a new dad trying to open a brick-and-mortar version of Owlbear at 2826 Larimer Street.

