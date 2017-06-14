Outdoor Movies under the Stars

Legendary film classics and modern showstoppers will be screened all over town under the warm Colorado night sky. You can check them out at Historic Elitch Theatre, Little Man Ice Cream, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ridge 38, Elitch Gardens, and Civic Center Park.

