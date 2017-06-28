One person killed after shots fired i...

One person killed after shots fired in Denver

Read more: Denver Post

Police responding to a report of shots fired before 4 a.m. found one person with a gunshot wound in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue near South Boston Street, said Marika Putnam, police spokeswoman. #ALERT report of shots fired 9200 block E Nassau Ave, 1 party deceased.

