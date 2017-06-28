One person killed after shots fired in Denver
Police responding to a report of shots fired before 4 a.m. found one person with a gunshot wound in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue near South Boston Street, said Marika Putnam, police spokeswoman. #ALERT report of shots fired 9200 block E Nassau Ave, 1 party deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|51,587
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,770
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|14 hr
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Abandoned mistress
|172
|Connect for tar
|Tue
|Judith
|3
|Lookin in denver
|Tue
|Velomore
|11
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC