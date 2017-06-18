Officer involved shooting in Aurora following chase from Denver
Police shot the suspect in East Aurora near Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive after a police pursuit that began in Denver, according to 7 News. It isn't clear whether the officer who shot the suspect was with Denver or Aurora police departments.
